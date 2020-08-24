Police: 3 officers shot in Maryland were ‘ambushed’

HYATTSVILLE, Maryland (AP) — Authorities say three police officers who were shot while responding to a call Sunday evening in Maryland were ambushed.

The interim police chief in Prince George’s County told reporters the officers were under fire within seconds of arriving to a home invasion call in Hyattsville, about 32 miles southwest of Baltimore.

Police say two of the three officers shot were “saved” by their vests. One was struck in the chest and the other was struck in the back.

The third officer was wounded in the foot. The officers returned gunfire. Two men were in custody. The men were not struck.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan extended his thoughts to the officers.

We are all extending our prayers to the three officers shot tonight in Prince George’s County. @MDSP has offered its full support for the investigation. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) August 24, 2020