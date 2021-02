TOLEDO, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating after three children were shot, two fatally, at an apartment complex in Toledo Friday evening.

According to Toledo police, the shooting occurred during a domestic dispute.

Two children are dead and one is in critical condition.

The suspect is in custody.

Officials say the scene is still active.

There is an active police scene at the Byrneport Apartments.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.