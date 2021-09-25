Police: 2nd victim dies following shooting last weekend near University of Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly one week after a shooting near the University of Akron left one dead, a second victim has died, police confirmed.

Alexander Beasley, who was 25 years old, reportedly passed away last night. He was one of three people who was shot last Sunday morning in the area of Kling and Wheeler Streets.

Maya McFetridge, an 18-year-old from Berea who was a University of Akron student, was pronounced dead at the scene and another victim, a 22-year-old man, was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Maya McFetridge (Photo courtesy: Berea City School District)

The shooting happened at an off-campus party where the crowds of people got out of control, police said.

“It appears they were not the intended target. Early evidence would suggest that someone fired randomly into a crowd of people,” Lt. Michael Miller said earlier this week.

Police continue to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-2677. The university is offering a $50,000 reward for anyone who information leading to the arrest and indictment of a suspect responsible.