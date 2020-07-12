Police: 29-year-old man dead after stabbing in Geneva-on-the-Lake, suspect still on the run

GENEVA-ON-LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Geneva-on-the-Lake police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
According to the department, two men were involved in an altercation on the sidewalk near 5465 Lake Road East which it turned physical.
Christopher Lee Nasca, 29, was stabbed in the chest and died at the hospital.
The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. No other details about him were made available.
Geneva-on-the-Lake police are being assisted by CEAAC Task Force and BCI.
Anyone with information should call the department at 440-466-8197.
Nasca’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.
