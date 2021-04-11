Police: 26-year-old woman struck, killed by hit-skip driver on Akron highway

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian on Friday evening.

According to Akron police, officers responded to an accident on State Route 8 South, near the E. Buchtel Avenue exit, around 10:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a woman was hit by a car.

When officers arrived on scene they reportedly found the victim, a 26-year-old woman, unresponsive in the roadway.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was emotionally disturbed and may have been threatening to harm herself in the moments prior to the incident, police say.

The victim’s mother reportedly told officers that her daughter was acting erratically while she was attempting to drive her home prior to the accident. According to authorities, the mother claimed her daughter exited the car as she slowed down to stop, stepped into the path of a moving vehicle, and was struck.

Police say the woman was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Her name is being withheld pending positive identification and family notification.

According to Akron police, the vehicle that struck the woman was described as a white truck. Officials say the driver stopped momentarily before leaving the scene. Police are hoping to identify and locate the driver.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at (330) 375-2490.