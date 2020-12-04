2-year-old Cleveland boy recovering after shooting himself in the arm, police say

CLEVELAND (WJW) The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting involving a 2-year-old boy.

According to police, the toddler’s mother said she had a handgun in her purse. The boy grabbed the gun and shot himself in the arm just before 9 p.m. Tuesday on East. 69th Street.

The child was taken to the Cleveland Clinic and is being treated for his injuries.

The Cleveland police sex crimes and child abuse unit is investigating.

