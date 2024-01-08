PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A 20-year-old man is accused of raping a 2-year-old at a licensed in-home daycare.

The FBI on Friday, Jan. 5, notified Parma Heights police about an investigation into an incident at the facility along Big Creek Parkway, according to a news release from police Detective Eric Taylor.

Conner Matthew Walker, 20, was arrested following an investigation. He appeared in court on Monday, facing one count of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition.

Walker was given a $500,000 bond. His case has been bound over to the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, where he may face additional charges, Taylor wrote.