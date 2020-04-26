Police: 2 injured in shooting at Elyria gas station

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting at an Elyria gas station.

According to Elyria police, the incident occurred at the Sunoco on Lake Avenue Saturday around 10:45 p.m.

Police located the victims at University Hospitals Elyria Medical center. One was treated and released. The other was life-flighted to UH’s main campus in Cleveland. His condition remains unknown.

This shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mahony at (440) 326-1211.