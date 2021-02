LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Lakewood police are investigating a deadly crash involving two vehicles from overnight.

According to the department, it happened around 2:20 a.m. near Fry and Clifton Ave.

Police said two men in the first vehicle died while a third person with them was hospitalized.

The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital.

It’s unclear what caused the crash. OSHP troopers are assisting with the investigation.