SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (WJW) — A male has been arrested after a stabbing incident left two dead and another person in critical condition Sunday, the Seven Hills Police Department reported.

Police arrived at the 1300 block of East Pleasant Valley Road around 1:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. They reportedly found three victims with stab wounds, along with the suspect, who they took into custody.

Two of the victims were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, while the other victim and the suspect were taken to University Hospitals Medical Center in Parma.

Two women, one 62 and the other 85 years old, reportedly died from their injuries while the other victim, a 35-year-old man, is stable. The extent of the suspect’s injuries were not reported.

Police said all four people involved are related.

The suspect is being charged with aggravated murder and an arraignment date has not yet been set.