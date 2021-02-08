Police: 2 arrested after man shot, killed in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Two people were arrested in Lorain Monday night in connection to the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man.

According to Lorain police, officers responded to the 700 block of W. 21st Street around 7:10 a.m. Monday for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene they discovered a 32-year-old man had been shot multiple times. He was transported to Lorain Mercy Hospital where he died from his injuries.

After a day-long investigation, police identified 33-year-old Tremayne Wallace, of Elyria, as the gunman. He was apprehended in the west side of Lorain and charged with the victim’s murder.

Wallace was later transported to the Lorain County Jail.

Donnise Atkins, 33, was also arrested Monday evening and charged with obstructing justice. Police say she had called 911 to report the shooting.

Additional charges on both Wallace and Atkins will be forwarded to the Lorain County Prosecutor for their consideration.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Det. Chris Colon or Det. Jim Connell at the Lorain Police Detective Bureau at 440-204-2105.