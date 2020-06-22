1  of  2
Police: 17-year-old responsible for shooting 8-year-old girl in the head in East Cleveland

by: Talia Naquin

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – East Cleveland police say they’ve identified a 17-year-old in the shooting of an 8-year-old girl.

It happened Sunday night in the parking lot at 1846 Forest Hills Blvd. Police say around 10:30 p.m. officers responded to the area.

The child is in intensive care. Police say they know who shot the girl but police have not named him, only saying he is 17-years-old.

They are asking for the public’s help. Call (216)681-2162 if you have any information on the shooting.

There is a $2500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

