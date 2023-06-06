[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — A 17-year-old is accused of an armed robbery that prompted a shelter-in-place order on the Kent State University campus late last month.

Police identified the teen boy in collaboration with Cuyahoga Falls police and an anonymous tipster, according to a Tuesday news release from Kent Police Department Lt. Mike Lewis.

The robbery was captured on the store’s surveillance cameras:

Officers met with a potential suspect on Thursday, June 1, at a Brimfield Township home and took the 17-year-old into custody after a joint investigation. He now faces a second-degree felony count of robbery.

The teen was initially held in Summit County on other charges.

Police said the suspect entered Flash Vapes along East Main Street just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, and pointed a gun at a clerk, demanding money and merchandise, according to a previous news release from the police department.

Following the robbery, KSU students and employees were urged to shelter in place as police searched for the suspect. The advisory was lifted later that night.