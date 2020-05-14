Police: 16-year-old Akron boy found with loaded gun, drugs

AKRON (WJW)- A 16-year-old Akron boy is being held in the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center after police say he was arrested on weapons and drug charges during a traffic stop.

The teen was stopped while driving a Jeep Compass just after 9 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Newton Street and Pioneer Street.

Officers say the teen was the only person in the Jeep and admitted he didn’t have a driver’s license.

While searching the car, officers discovered a loaded handgun under the driver’s seat, a digital scale, 173 grams of marijuana and over $600 in cash.

He was charged with trafficking drugs, carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling a firearm and possession of drugs.