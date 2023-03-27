CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 15-year-old boy who was shot in the abdomen returned fire against his assailant, another 15-year-old boy, who later died, Cleveland police said.

Officers on Monday, March 20, responded to a report of two males shot in the 3800 block of West 31st Street, according to a Monday news release from Cleveland police.

They found one suspect, a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head, on the porch and the victim, another 15-year-old boy who had been shot in the abdomen, inside the home.

Both were taken to a hospital and confined. The victim, who was shot in the abdomen, is expected to recover. The boy shot in the head was pronounced dead on Friday, March 25, according to the release.

Police learned the victim knocked on the door of the home and was shot in the abdomen by one of the suspects. The victim then fired back, striking one of the boys in the head. A second suspect, another 15-year-old boy, fled the scene but was soon taken into custody.

The shooting remains under investigation by the city police homicide unit.