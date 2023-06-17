AKRON (WJW) — A teen is in the hospital after getting shot Saturday afternoon, Akron police said.

Authorities were called to S. Hawkins Community Park, the part near Stoner Street and Orlando Avenue, for reports of a shooting just after 4:30 p.m. Upon arrival they found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot in the chest, but police described the wound as non life-threatening.

He was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital and is being treated.

No arrests have been made in the shooting and police said anyone who knows something should call detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.