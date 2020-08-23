Police: 15-year-old boy accused of stealing car, driving under the influence in Westlake

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Westlake police arrested a 15-year-old boy who was allegedly caught driving a stolen car while under the influence.

According to the department, an officer stopped a vehicle around 3 a.m. on Aug. 18 after noticing it pull in and out of several driveways. There also appeared to be fresh damage.

The teen driver reportedly said he was “not looking for trouble.” He admitted he was bored and went through unlocked vehicles on Porter Road where he found one with keys in it.

Charges were filed through Juvenile Court.

Police said he was turned over to his parents after refusing to take a breath test.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: