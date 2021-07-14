Police: 15-year-old arrested after woman carjacked in Mayfield Heights Costco parking lot

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Mayfield Heights police are investigating after a woman was reportedly carjacked in a Costco parking lot Tuesday morning.

Police said that the woman had parked her car in the lot at 1409 Golden Gate Boulevard around 4:30 a.m., when she was approached by three young-looking males who had arrived in their own vehicle. The woman was reportedly held at gunpoint and assaulted, police said.

The suspects took the woman’s vehicle, along with her purse, and drove off in both vehicles, police said.

When police arrived at the scene, they said the victim did not need medical treatment.

Police said they have now arrested a 15-year-old from Cleveland who reportedly had some connection to the carjacking. Meanwhile, police continue to look for the other three males involved.

Police have also found and recovered the two vehicles from the incident. The one the three males arrived in was recently reported as stolen from Cleveland.