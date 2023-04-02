CLEVELAND (WJW) — A boy was shot on the east side of Cleveland Sunday afternoon, police said.

The shooting reportedly took place near the corner of East 116th Street and Dickens Avenue, not far from the area of the Zelma Watson George Recreation Center.

Cleveland police said the 14-year-old sustained a bullet wound to the upper thigh and was taken to UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital. His condition is not being reported at this time.

No further information has been released. Check back for updates on this developing story.