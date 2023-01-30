BEDFORD, Ohio (WJW) — Two teens were shot Sunday evening, one of whom has died, according to Bedford police.

Bedford police officers and medics responded just before 7 p.m. to the area near the intersection of Corkhill and Lee roads in Bedford, on a report of a male that had been shot.

There, officers found a 15-year-old and 13-year-old were injured by gunfire. Both were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center.

The 13-year-old, Hysheen Thomas of Maple Heights, died at the hospital, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police did not offer any more details Monday, “as it is an ongoing investigation,” reads the release.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Bedford detectives at 440-232-3408.