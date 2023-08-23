OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — A Fernwood Drive resident reported the theft of his shoe collection, valued at more than $10,000.

The collection was on display in an attached garage, which the owner said was burgled some time after 2 a.m. that morning, according to a news release from the police department.

Officers responded just after noon on Sunday, Aug. 20, to the home.

Officers on Monday evening used surveillance footage and other information from citizens that helped identify three juvenile suspects.

“A large portion of the stolen property has been recovered and charges are pending at this time,” reads the news release.