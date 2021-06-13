Police: 1 dead in Akron shooting, suspect on the run

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police are searching for a suspect following a shooting that left one person dead early Sunday morning.

Responding to a call of shots fired around 3:40 a.m., police arrived at the 800 block of Hazel street to find a 26-year-old man with an apparent bullet wound in his neck lying in the driveway of a residence.

The victim was taken to Summa Health Akron City and was pronounce dead there.

Police said that an unknown suspect fled the area before their arrival. Even after bringing in extra law enforcement to help to search the area, the suspect is still at large, police said.

After some investigation, detectives said they learned the victim had an altercation with the suspect in the driveway before being shot.

Police continue to investigate the incident and the victim’s name is not being made public until the family is notified. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Akron Police Department directly.