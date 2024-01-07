CLEVELAND (WJW) — Fox 8 meteorologist Scott Sabol said the Polar jet stream is finally on the move this winter. While extreme cold is not expected, it will be much colder than it has been as arctic air moves across Lake Erie the weekend of January 13.

A strong El Nino, along with other tropical Pacific phases and patterns, led to mild weather across the country and the Great Lakes causing Cleveland to have one of its warmest Decembers on record.

Himalayan Mountains can influence NE Ohio weather and beyond

Ingredients are coming together for a shift to colder weather. The Himalayan Mountains can influence our weather and globally. Sabol said a huge ridge of high pressure that originated north of the Arctic Circle interacted with the Himalayas as it developed over Central Asia.

“This interaction caused a ripple effect that cascaded into the upper atmosphere. This aided in disrupting the polar vortex and weakening the jet stream. Extreme warming (called stratosphere warming) at the very top of the atmosphere displaced the polar vortex and the jet stream,” Sabol said.

A type of warming that triggers the Polar Vortex to wobble sending it drifting south toward…you guessed it…us.

POLAR JET STREAM HEADED OUR WAY

As the Polar jet stream sinks across Canada it will air mail us arctic air starting next Saturday night into Sunday and that colder air will stick around for a few weeks.

Panhandle Hook storm system worth watching

Next Friday into Saturday, Sabol is also keeping an eye on a developing Panhandle Hook storm system out of Texas that could bring us rain and then snow. That’s followed by highs only in the 20s and lows in the teens, plus even colder wind chills to consider.

Sabol recognized this colder air potential for mid to late January developing weeks ago in mid-December. You can watch what he noticed even back then which involved global weather factors by clicking here.

Good news for those who enjoy true winter weather

So, for winter sports enthusiasts this is good news heading into mid-January to enjoy skiing, snowboarding, and much more in NE Ohio.