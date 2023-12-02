NEW YORK (AP) — Flu is picking up steam while RSV lung infections that can hit kids and older people hard may be peaking, said Dr. Mandy Cohen, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, Cohen was asked about pneumonia cases in children reported in Ohio, near Cincinnati, and in Massachusetts where there are upticks. There are a number of possible causes of the lung infection, and it can be a complication of COVID-19, flu, or RSV.

In Ohio, health officials have reported 145 cases of the lung infection since August and most of the children recovered at home. The illnesses were caused by a variety of common viruses and bacteria, officials said.

In the last month, RSV infections nearly filled hospital emergency departments in Georgia, Texas, and some other states. But “we think we’re near the peak of RSV season or will be in the next week or so,” Cohen said.

RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus is a common cause of mild cold-like symptoms but it can be dangerous for infants and older people.

As for the flu season, seven states were reporting high levels of flu-like illnesses in early November. In a new CDC report on Friday, the agency said the tally was up to 11 states — mostly in the South and Southwest.