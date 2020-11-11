PNC offering reward after Shake Heights bank robbery

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of the FBI is investigating after the PNC Bank on Chagrin Boulevard in Shaker Heights was robbed. It happened at about 11:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The suspect passed a note to the teller that said, “Give me the money in both drawers,” according to the FBI. The employee complied and handed over the cash. No one was injured.

The man fled toward Warrensville Center Road and was seen on surveillance video driving a 2008 to 2012 Ford Escape.

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland FBI)

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland FBI)

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland FBI)

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland FBI)

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland FBI)

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland FBI)

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland FBI)

The FBI said PNC is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone with information should call the FBI at 216-622-6842 or Shaker Heights police at 216-491-1234. Tips can remain anonymous.

