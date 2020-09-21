PNC donates $250,000 to Cleveland students to help fund computers, internet access for students

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – One of the biggest struggles for many remote learners is internet access and computers to do schoolwork.

PNC and the PNC Foundation is giving $250,000 to the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, East Cleveland City Schools, Breakthrough Public Schools, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio to help with remote learning expenses.

CMSD plans to use its donation to help buy digital connectivity equipment for students who don’t have the tools for remote learning.

The Boys and Girls Clubs is focusing on investing in a program they have to help tutor remote learners.

Breakthrough Public Schools will be getting hotspots and equipment, and East Cleveland will do the same.

“The pandemic has presented unique challenges to all schools, but especially those districts that may have fewer resources, such as those serving low- to moderate-income families,” said Pat Pastore, PNC regional president for Cleveland. “We worked closely with our community partners to understand the specific needs of schools and families, and how we can best support them. By providing technology and wrap-around support, such as tutoring, we can help the schools make an immediate impact.”

