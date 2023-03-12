MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Ashland County Saturday afternoon.

Emery J. Back, 53 years old of Plymouth, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at UH Samaritan Medical Center in Ashland, according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The release says Back was traveling northbound on US 42 near mile marker 10 in a 2011 Ford Explorer at around 2:30 p.m. when it went left of center hitting a 2015 Subaru Forester head-on that was traveling southbound.

The 21-year-old driver of the Forester has non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Ashland Fire and EMS assisted OSHP at the crash scene where US 42 was closed for approximately two hours.

Both parties involved in the crash were wearing their seatbelts.

Drugs and alcohol are not considered to be factors in the crash.

The crash is currently still under investigation.