CLEVELAND (WJW) — An Alberta clipper and lake effect snow could dump up to 6″ in some areas of Northeast Ohio on Sunday and ODOT says they are working to clear the roads using a fleet of plows

8:30 a.m.:

875 plows are out on the roadways, according to a tweet.

The speed limit is down to 50 mph on I-90 in Lake Co.

Even with crews out, ODOT says travel will be hazardous as the snow continues to fall. Plan ahead, allow plenty of travel time, and give crews room to work.