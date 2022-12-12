BEREA, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 5,000 people submitted entries to the Ohio Turnpike’s snowplow naming contest — but only eight reigned supreme.

The Ohio Turnpike announced the winners of its second annual Name-a-Snowplow contest Friday after a brutal competition among Ohioans.

As the fleet prepares for snow and ice season, drivers might see one of the trucks named after this year’s winning entries:

Ctrl-Salt-Delete

Blizzard Wizard

Plow Chicka Plow Wow

You’re Killin’ Me Squalls

The Big LePlowski

The Blizzard of Oz

Ohio Thaw Enforcement

Clearopathtra

The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission received more than 5,500 entries from Oct. 24 to Nov. 20. Turnpike officials whittled the list down to 50, and more than 1,000 people voted on their favorite names from Nov. 21 to Dec. 2.

Winners will receive a $100 cash gift card, the commission said. Plows will be named at each of the turnpike’s maintenance buildings along the route:

Kunkle (Williams County)

Swanton (Fulton County)

Elmore (Ottawa County)

Castalia (Erie County)

Amherst (Lorain County)

Boston (Summit County)

Hiram (Portage County)

Canfield (Mahoning County)

With winter approaching — albeit later than usual in many parts of the state — turnpike officials said in a press release that drivers should remember to give Clearopathtra and her snowplow brethren plenty of space on the road.

“The safest place to be on the road is behind a snowplow truck,” said Ferzan Ahmed, executive director of the turnpike commission.