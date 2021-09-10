Plenty of sunshine as a string of nice weather begins

We have a north wind and a few showers may be possible early this morning coming off the lake. Today starts our string of nice weather.

Plenty of sunshine throughout the day with temps topping out in the low and mid 70’s. Enjoy! Great football weather for Friday Night Touchdown week #4.

If you like it a bit warmer, a few 80+ degree days are showing up on the 8-day. We may see a few showers Monday but the next best chance for rain will come on Wednesday as a front moves through. Seasonable temperatures return second half of next week.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: