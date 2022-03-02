‘Please stop using’: Over 1 million Fitbit watches recalled after serious burn injuries

(WJW) — More than one million Fitbit Iconic smartwatches have been recalled after several reports of the battery overheating, causing burn injuries.

“If you own a Fitbit Ionic, please stop using your device,” the Fitbit website states.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Fitbit received at least 115 reports in the U.S. of the battery overheating. There have been at least 78 reports of burn injuries in the U.S., including two reports of third-degree burns and four reports of second-degree burns.

About one million watches were sold in the U.S. and about 693,000 were sold internationally.

The watches were produced between 2017 and 2020 at a cost of $200 to $330 each. The watches were sold at Best Buy, Kohl’s, Target and other stores nationwide along with online at Amazon.com and Fitbit.com.

The watches affected have model number “FB503” on the back of the devices near where the bands attach. The recall does not impact any other Fitbit smartwatches or trackers.

“The health and safety of Fitbit users is our highest priority,” Fitbit wrote on its website. “We are taking this action out of an abundance of caution for our users. We will offer a refund to Fitbit Ionic customers.”

Consumers with the watches are asked to contact Fitbit to receive pre-paid packaging to return the device. Upon receipt of the device, they’ll be issued a refund of $299 along with a discount code for 40 percent off select Fitbit devices.