CLEVELAND (WJW) — Luis Vizcarrondo is a man of faith. For years, he’s been sharing that passion with others in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

“Understanding that whatever I am going through, someone is going through ten times worse. So, I have always just tried to be a helping hand,” he said.

The lead pastor of Refine Church calls his place of worship, located on Broadview Road, a humble house.

He’s on a tight budget and the word tight might be a generous way to describe it.

“We have to work with what we are able to obtain grant-wise and private donation-wise. So, our budget is very small because the non-profit space is very competitive,” Vizcarrondo said.

Vizcarrondo’s congregation is mostly Hispanic, which has led to years of hate mail and threats.

However, it’s what happened to his church over the past week that has him speaking out.

Surveillance video shows what the pastor calls his ongoing problem. He said a group of people broke into his church three times in one week.

Now, a lot of their property is missing.

“We were originally at $8,000 in losses and now we are close to about $10,000,” Vizcarrondo said.

Vizcarrondo said he has no idea why or who is targeting his church. he is just hoping it stops.

“You can’t just say, ‘Hey insurance company, give me the money,’ It doesn’t work like that. You have to file claims. So, we would rather them just please return our stuff,” Vizcarrondo said.

For now, all he can do is pray, even for the people stealing from him.

“At the end of the day, I pray for everybody. Regardless,” Vizcarrondo said.