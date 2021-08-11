‘Please don’t do this’: Dentist warns against new TikTok tooth cleaning trend

**Related Video Above: Pandemic-related stress causing increase in teeth grinding, dentists say**

(WJW) — Another tooth-cleaning trend is on TikTok these days: removing toothpaste from a tube into a clear container for a more pleasing look on your bathroom counter.

As one TikTok video shows, people can even mix in mouthwash for a supposedly better clean.

“Clever, but should you do it?” a Chicago-based dentist named Dr. Suhail Mohiuddin posted on his Instagram?

In a video of him watching the other video, Mohiuddin asks: “Have you ever seen toothpaste in a clear tube before? Nope.”

That’s because, according to him, toothpaste ingredients aren’t meant to be in the light and exposing your favorite Crest or Colgate concoction to UVs renders it ineffective.

“Please don’t do this,” Mohiuddin told his viewers.

Recently, a TikTok video suggested using a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser to clean your teeth, which dentists also quickly struck down as a horrible idea.

The best way to brush one’s teeth is to follow the instructions on the back of a toothpaste tube and also, always, consult your dentist.