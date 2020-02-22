Pleasant weekend expected with temps in the 40s

Watch Now
CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Our southwesterly breezes will supply a warming trend as we head into the weekend.

Plenty of sunshine paired with milder temperatures will make for a picture perfect late February weekend. Don’t get too used to it though because next week is looking rather unsettled and colder toward week’s end.

A rainy start with a snowy finish pretty much sums it up.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

March is shaping up to be very active similar to February. Average snowfall for March is 10 inches. There’s a good possibility that we will be above normal snowfall!

