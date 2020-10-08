Pleasant weather continues on Friday with sunny skies and temps in the 70s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s another beautiful fall day! Happy one alarm clock away from the weekend!

A string of beautiful weather ahead of us. Milder temps return tomorrow with highs heading back into the 70s. Saturday will be even warmer! Sunday will include more clouds from ‘Delta’ and showers nearing later in the day. Stay tuned because this forecast could change depending on the speed and track of this system.

The latest Drought Monitor released today. Moderate drought conditions continue in the Toledo area and abnormally dry conditions showing up in parts of our southern communities.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: