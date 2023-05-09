(WJW) – We may see a few morning showers, but by the afternoon, the forecast is looking dry with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Highs will be a bit cooler as we climb into the upper 50s and low 60s. A light breeze from the north will make it feel a bit cooler.

There will be a nice dry stretch through the middle of the week. The next chance for rain will be late Friday.

There’s still some uncertainty on the position of the stalled front this weekend.

Our rain percentage reflects this uncertainty.

Once our confidence increases, we will increase (or decrease) the numbers as the conditions warrant it.

Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast.