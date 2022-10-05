WARNING: Video contains disturbing imagery.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A man charged with assault after being seen on video punching a Black woman and using a racial slur toward her pleaded no contest in the city court Wednesday.

Andrew Walls, 27, of Kent, can be seen on video yelling racial slurs and punching Cameron Morgan, a 23-year-old Black woman, in the face and assaulting a second person outside a bar in Akron’s Highland Square on Feb. 28.

“I’m the only Black person around. I didn’t know who he was talking to, but he was calling white people a racial slur,” Morgan said in February. “I was like, ‘Who talks like that? You can’t say that. That is not okay.’ We were in the most friendly neighborhood in Akron and he was like screaming, all these racial slurs. I was looking at him, he just made eye contact with me and started calling me a racial slur. And then just literally punched me in my face.”

Walls was charged with misdemeanor counts of assault and possessing a firearm while intoxicated in Akron Municipal Court. He is due back in court for sentencing on Nov. 21, court officials said.

Morgan sustained a concussion and a split lip and incurred more than $3,000 in hospital bills according to her attorney.

Her attorney, David Betras of Youngstown, in March filed a separate civil lawsuit against Walls in Summit County Common Pleas Court for assault, battery and negligence, seeking an unspecified amount in damages.

Had Walls pleaded guilty in the criminal case, that would have made him liable in the civil suit, and that court would begin assessing damages, Betras told FOX 8 Wednesday. But since Walls pleaded no contest Wednesday, litigation of Walls’ charges will happen in the civil court.

The civil case is due for a pretrial on Nov. 15, court records show.