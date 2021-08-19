Plea expected in DUI crash that killed two Lakewood teens

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A 23-year-old charged in the deaths of two Lakewood teens in a drunk driving crash is expected to appear in court Thursday on word of a possible plea in the case.

Selena Colon faces multiple charges including aggravated vehicular homicide in the deaths of Maximus Close and Alejandro Mercado.

Maximus Close and Alejandro Mercado

On February 21, investigators say Colon was driving under the influence and hit speeds of 90 mph in a 35mph zone in Lakewood.

Selena Colon

The vehicle she was driving crashed into the teens’ car.

The impact split the victims’ car in half and caused the teens to be ejected.

Both teenagers were pronounced dead at the scene. They had just graduated high school a few months prior.

A third victim, 18, was seriously injured.

Colon was indicted in March.

She was arraigned in April and heard from Close’s parents who were there to argue that she be held on a higher bond.

Selena Colon

“I understand that Selena’s family is probably hurting too, but they still get to have her here. They get to talk to her,” Sara Close said.

“One day they get to hug her again, and we will not get that.”

“That was stolen from us,” she continued.

“She stole Max’s light, and she stole Alejandro’s light. And they were really, really great lights in a world that gets really, really dark sometimes,” she said.

The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m.

FOX8.com will stream it live.