Playoff hopeful Browns, woeful Jags both playing shorthanded

CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 15: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against Tyrell Adams #50 and Justin Reid #20 of the Houston Texans during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP/WJW) — The Cleveland Browns hope to keep their winning streak going as they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The playoff hopeful Browns and downright woeful Jaguars will have numerous backups on the field — and a couple in the coaches’ booth — when they play Sunday. It’s far from ideal, but somewhat expected given the strangeness of this NFL season.

The sheer volume of absences, though, is borderline extreme, even for a Week 12 matchup.

“When opportunities arise, people have a chance to take advantage and either open up some eyes or you could be in trouble,” Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said. “I mean, it could go either way for you. But I’m excited for the guys that are going out there, to see what they can do.”

The Browns (7-3) will be without five players, including standout defensive end Myles Garrett, because of COVID-19 testing and contact tracing. Defensive ends Joe Jackson and Porter Gustin, linebacker Sione Takitaki and fullback Andy Janovich also won’t play because of the coronavirus.

Adding to the team’s woes, top cornerback Denzel Ward won’t make the trip because of a calf strain.

COVID protocols forced the Browns to close their facility for three straight days to conduct contact tracing, and coach Kevin Stefanski was unable to get his offense and defense on the field at the same time.

“Whether it is COVID stuff or injuries, you never want to have it, but you have to deal with it, especially this year,” quarterback Baker Mayfield said.

If Cleveland could have picked a week to be shorthanded, it probably would have chosen this one. After all, the skidding Jaguars (1-9) are even more undermanned.

Jacksonville, which has dropped nine in a row, put an additional three defensive starters on injured reserve earlier this week and then ruled out two cornerbacks and two of its top three receivers Friday.

This might be the best way to explain it: Marrone will try to avoid the franchise’s longest, single-season skid without his starting quarterback (Gardner Minshew), his best receiver (DJ Chark), his best pass rusher (Josh Allen), his top two strong safeties (Josh Jones and Daniel Thomas) and four of his top five cornerbacks (CJ Henderson, D.J. Hayden, Sidney Jones and Chris Claybrooks).

The Jags also will be without three defensive coaches because of COVID. Coordinator Todd Wash, D-line coach Jason Rebrovich and assistant Dwayne Stukes won’t attend the game. Secondary coach Joe Danna will call the defense while assistant linebacker coach Tony Gilbert handles the line. Team administrator Tyler Wolf will take on Stukes’ responsibilities in the booth.

“The veterans really do have to step up and be able to lead the young guys through this kind of situation,” linebacker Joe Schobert said.

