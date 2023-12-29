CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Browns fans are celebrating victory Friday, knowing their team just clinched a spot in the playoffs.

The Browns’ win over the Jets Thursday night has fans buzzing around the city and throughout Browns Nation. It’s not clear where or who the Browns will play, but one thing is for certain – the city is proud.

Both the players and the fans think this could be the year.

“Just huge energy, man. Huge energy,” Browns star cornerback Denzel Ward said. “We’ve got to keep building, keep growing on top of it. And just keep bringing more wins to the city and looking forward to getting to the playoffs.”

Browns fans are not only looking forward to the playoffs, but they’re also looking to find some new gear to represent the Orange and Brown.

“I’ve got a lot of team merch, so just trying to add to (playoff gear) and any time you can say playoff and hopefully this year is the year I get that Super Bowl championship shirt,” Browns fan Dylan Gardner said. “That’s the one that I want to add to my collection.”

The Browns team shop is expected to get new playoff merchandise in shortly. GV Art has two new shirts available in store and online.

Fans said they are going to be riding a high for the next few weeks until the NFL Playoff bracket is set in the AFC.

“It’s so much excitement,” Browns fan Becky Shaffer said. “I think the class of the players is at a new level that we haven’t seen since the Bernie Kosar days.”

“My boy is over here looking for Flacco jerseys, and so we might have to do a custom made one for him or something just so that he can have his memory of that special night last night,” Browns fan Todd McCullough said.

There is still a chance for the Browns to win the AFC North, and potentially earn the No.1 seed in the AFC, but the Baltimore Ravens have to lose consecutive games against Miami and Pittsburgh to close the regular season and Cleveland has to win against Cincinnati in the finale.

Browns home tickets are being listed on online resale sites in case that happens.

“If Baltimore wins this Sunday, Baltimore beats Miami, the earliest the Browns can host would be the divisional round, and even in that scenario the Browns could potentially host two games,” AmazingTickets.com President Mark Klang said.

He said the current resale market is driven by season ticket holders who have listed their tickets online, some at astronomical prices. One seller listed their tickets for $137,498 each for their set of seven seats. But that doesn’t mean someone will buy them, or that there will even be a game.

Current projects place the Browns as the No. 5 seed as the top Wildcard.

Klang said whether the first playoff game is home or away, he knows Browns fans will do whatever it takes to make their presence felt.

“They showed last night if they put a winning product on the field, fans will spend a lot of money to support them,” Klang said.

Klang advises prospective ticket buyers use patience and caution when buying seats this early. He recommends only buying tickets that are listed as refundable.