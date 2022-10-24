CLEVELAND (WJW) – Sunday was another tough loss for Cleveland Browns fans as they fell to the Ravens 23-20.

The team has now lost four in a row. Their record is 2-5. And their chances of making the playoffs continue to dwindle.

Former Browns running back Greg Pruitt stopped by the FOX 8 studios to give his thoughts on this latest loss.

Pruitt noted there are two ways to make the playoffs – best overall record, and best division record.

“And we were hanging onto that, and now that’s even faded,” said Pruitt.

Pruitt admitted that as a former running back, that is where he naturally focuses, but truly believes the team needs to run the ball.

“I just feel like the running game plays a huge part, especially when you’ve got a backup quarterback and you’re trying to stay in the race until your starting quarterback comes back, but we’ve dug ourselves a deep deep hole,” said Pruitt.

He emphasizes the team needs to stop making the same mistakes.

“The Browns are very inconsistent, which is about the most consistent thing that they do,” said Pruitt.

Pruitt was asked if Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski’s job may on the line.

“Records mean a lot,” said Pruitt. “It’s kind of a catch-22. You got to say this… he’s trying to play with a backup quarterback. So your expectations got to be not as high as you would expect them to be, but we are not playing as well on the defensive side of the ball and we are shooting ourselves in the foot on the offensive side of the ball.”

The Browns play the Bengals on Monday. The game is crucial for their chances of making the playoffs.