CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Playhouse Square has announced another transformation for the theater district as it celebrates its centennial.

Five of the 11 performance spaces at the historic venue will get new marquee signs.

Theaters to receive the upgrades include the Connor Palace, the Allen, the Hanna, the State, and the Mimi Ohio Theater.

The new marquees will feature video screens, music, and lighting, that can change to match shows or seasons.

“As we commemorate the centennial of our historic theaters, we imagine how Playhouse Square can continue our leadership role in our downtown Cleveland and the business of the arts industry for the next 100 years,” explained President and CEO Gina Vernaci. “This next aspect of our district’s improvement is a brilliant start to our future.”

The $10 million project is expected to be completed by June 2023.

The non-profit is still in the process of finalizing funding for the project.

Here is how you can support Playhouse Square.