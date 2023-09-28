CLEVELAND (WJW) – Playhouse Square is getting ready to reveal its new marquees in downtown Cleveland Thursday night.

Festivities at Marquee Moments kick off outside of Playhouse Square theaters on Euclid Avenue at 5:30 p.m., where guests can enjoy live entertainment from local artists and a performance by singer-songwriter Andy Grammer.

It’s all leading up to the lighting of Playhouse Square’s new marquees and a digital installation across all screens in the district around 9 p.m.

The event is free to the public.

Learn more about the Marquee Moments event here.