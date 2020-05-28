Playhouse Square performances canceled through August

Editor’s Note: Watch the video above for previous coverage on performance delays at Playhouse Square.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Playhouse Square is suspending summer programming and has canceled performances through August 31.

Playhouse Square is anticipating a loss of $3.9 million through the end of the calendar year.

In response to the financial loss, 193 staff members will be furloughed.

“With the important health and safety precautions put in place to protect the community, we currently are unable to present large performances such as touring Broadway. Although many businesses are reopening, restrictions on theaters remain in place. We must take the necessary measures to overcome the impact caused by the crisis so that Playhouse Square can return to a place of strength, continue our not-for-profit mission and welcome our audiences back safely,” said Playhouse Square President & CEO Gina Vernaci.

