Playhouse Square lights dim to remember managing director

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The marquees along Playhouse Square dimmed Wednesday night to mourn the passing of a member of the Cleveland theater community.

Kevin Moore, the managing director of Cleveland Play House, died suddenly on Saturday. He was 59 years old.

“The streets are filled with love tonight as we gather to pay tribute to Kevin Moore, our dear friend,” said Laura Kepley, artistic director of Cleveland Play House.

“Kevin was a pillar of our arts community. He was a loving husband, a true gentleman, a shrewd and skilled administrator, a champion of Cleveland, and he was a leader with the heart of an artist.”

Dimming the lights is a theater tradition and a high honor.

Moore joined the Cleveland Play House in 2007. Since then, it relocated from East 85th Street and Euclid Avenue to the historic Allen Theatre in partnership with Playhouse Square and Cleveland State University. He also played a major role in building the Outcalt and Helen theatres.

