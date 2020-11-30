Playhouse Square hopes to see Broadway series return in the fall of 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – In an email to season ticket holders, Playhouse Square President and CEO Gina Vernaci says they hope to see its KeyBank Broadway Series return to the stage in the fall of 2021.

That is based on a vaccine timeline, they say, as well as the status of the touring industry.

“We know this means an even longer wait for the Broadway experience we all love, but imagine for a moment how joyful it will be when we can safely witness the spectacle of live theater again. I can assure you the experience will be worth it,” Vernaci says in the letter.

Playhouse Square is one of Cleveland’s many entertainment venues that have yet to reopen since the start of the pandemic.