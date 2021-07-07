Playhouse Square brings Broadway back to Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Playhouse Square announced Wednesday the return of Broadway to the University of Akron.

The four-show lineup offers three Akron premieres at E.J. Thomas Hall with Waitress, Anastasia, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Hairspray! will also be returning.

Waitress will be the first show to stage a comeback with dates set for October of 2021.

Photo: Jeremy Daniel (Instagram @JeremyDanielPhoto)

Anastasia arrives at the end of November.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Hairspray have shows scheduled for 2022.

More info on shows and tickets here.