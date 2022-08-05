Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The NFL Player’s Association announced Friday it had filed a reply brief to the NFL’s appeal on Deshaun Watson’s discipline.

NFLPA: "We have filed our reply brief to the NFL's appeal regarding the Deshaun Watson matter."



The decision on Watson's 6-game suspension now goes to Peter Harvey, Roger Goodell's designee.

The NFLPA didn’t offer any more details about the brief. The players’ union had until Friday to respond.

The NFL announced Wednesday they were appealing the 6-game suspension for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. The NFL had initially asked for a full-year suspension.

Thursday the NFL announced Commissioner Roger Goodell designated Hon. Peter Harvey to hear the appeal.

Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson found Watson guilty of violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, citing what she called “predatory behavior.”

Watson has settled 23 of 24 sex assault lawsuits filed against him.

It is not known when the appeal will be settled.