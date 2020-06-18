Play ball! You can now rent out the Lake County Captains field for your next game

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Have you ever dreamed of playing a baseball game at a professional ballpark? Now, that can become reality thanks to the Lake County Captains.

“Let’s see if Joe Fan wants to grab some people and has the ability to rent the field,” said Captains Broadcaster Andrew Luftglass.

That’s right, you and your buddies can now rent out Classic Park in Eastlake.

Do you have a team (or just a group of buds) that wants to play on our field? Let us know! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2V6lBYrFKo — Lake County Captains (@LCCaptains) June 17, 2020

“Of course we are doing all of this with the health and safety precautions in mind,” said Luftglass. “Always following the health and safety orders from Gov. Mike DeWine and using those baseball and softball guidelines from responsible restart Ohio.”

Classic Park is already hosting about 15 baseball games a week from travel teams to little league, but the Captains are opening up the invite to any group or baseball fan that wants to “play ball” at a professional ballpark.

“The one thing to keep in mind is that this is a professional sized diamond so if you’re talking about softball or little league they do have to play around the regular sized mound,”said Luftglass.

The Captains announced this rare invite on their social media site on Wednesday and the news took off just like a fastball.

“From the social media perspective, we know we’ve gotten a good response, a lot of comments, questions, requests so it’s going really well to this point,” Luftglass said.

I would come out of retirement for the @Marinjers for a game out at Classic Park.



What an awesome idea. https://t.co/mYu2qmPLLH — Matt Fontana (@MattFontana83) June 18, 2020

You can rent the ballpark for about 2 hours at a time and only your group would be allowed access to the stadium.

“We are not selling tickets or anything like that so if you rent the field for a group then it’s probably just going to be your group coming in,” said Luftglass.

The Captains are hoping to hit a home run with this invite and now so can you! The Captains will keep the invite open as long as they can and until Minor League Baseball returns.

Click here for more information.