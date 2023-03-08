[Editor’s Note: The video above shows FOX 8’s Gabe Spiegel throwing the opening pitch at an Akron RubberDucks game in 2018. How’d he do? ]

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – If you’re looking for some baseball action this summer in a smaller venue, it’s time to check out the Akron RubberDucks.

Single-game tickets are now on sale for all 69 regular-season home games. Prices start at $5.

Opening Day is set for April 6 and home games will run through Sept. 17 at Canal Park.

“It is starting to feel like time for baseball in Akron once again. I can’t wait to see everyone back in Canal Park on April 6, ” said RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander.

Fans can purchase tickets here, or by calling 855-97-QUACK or 330-253-5151.

A full breakdown of ticket prices can be found, here.